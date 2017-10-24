Woman dies 10 months after Roseland shooting that killed four others

A 19-year-old woman who was shot multiple times during a Roseland neighborhood home invasion and shooting that killed four other people last year died Monday.

Shakeyah Jackson died at 6:54 p.m. Monday at Oaklawn Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The home invasion was a botched robbery of a drug dealer that happened Dec. 17, 2016 in the 100 block of West 105th Street, prosecutors said earlier this year.

Lionel Parks, 29, visited Elijah Jackson’s home twice that day, chatting with Jackson and smoking marijuana with him, prosecutors said.

When he returned a third time that day, Parks and an unnamed friend were armed with handguns and forced their way inside the house, prosecutors said. The pair ordered the occupants to lay facedown on the floor as they ransacked the house for guns and drugs.

Before leaving, Parks and the second gunman executed Elijah Jackson; his pregnant sister, Shacora Jackson; Shacora’s 19-year-old daughter, Nateyah Hines; and 46-year-old Scott Thompson.

Shakeyah Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had remained in a coma, prosecutors said. She lived in the home where the shooting occurred.

Thompson’s 22-year-old nephew survived by playing dead as he lay on the floor beside his uncle.

Parks remains held without bond at the Cook County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to court records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Thursday.