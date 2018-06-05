Woman dies after jumping from house on fire in Rogers Park: firefighters

One woman was killed and another was injured early Tuesday when a three-story home caught fire in 700 block of Touhy Avenue | Chicago Fire Media

A woman died after jumping from a three-story home that caught fire early Tuesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Touhy Avenue and found a fire that started on the back porch had spread throughout the home, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman who lived in the building jumped from an upper floor before firefighters could reach her, officials said. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

One other woman was injured in the fire. She was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, officials said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.