Woman dies after rescue from Lake Michigan: cops

A woman was found in the water early Friday at Oakwood and the lake. | Google Streetview

A 25-year-old woman died early Friday after firemen pulled her from Lake Michigan on the South Side, according to police.

Emergency personnel responded about 2 a.m. to a call of a person in the water near Oakwood Boulevard and the lake, Chicago police said.

Divers from the Chicago Fire Department pulled the woman from the water and took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.