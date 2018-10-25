Woman dies in Englewood car crash: police

A woman passed away after crashing her car Wednesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

At 8:34 p.m., the 40-year-old was driving a black Lexus in the 5700 block of South State Street when she rammed into a light pole, police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The cause of the vehicle crash was unknown, and the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit was investigating.