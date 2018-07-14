Woman dies in Galewood neighborhood fire: authorities

The fire happened at 2111 N. Merrimac Avenue in the Galewood neighborhood. | Google Maps

A woman died in a fire early Saturday in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

About 3 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire at a single-story home at 2111 N. Merrimac Avenue, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

The woman died as paramedics were transporting her to a hospital, Merritt said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about her death.

A man and a police officer were also injured in the blaze. The man was in critical condition from smoke inhalation and burns, Merritt said. He was taken to Community First Hospital.

The Chicago Police officer was being treated for minor burns at Resurrection Medical Center.