Woman dies in South Shore fire

A woman died Wednesday night in a fire in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Shortly before 8 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire on the third floor of a home in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

After they put out the fire, firefighters found a woman in her late fifties, who was pronounced at the scene, the department said.

Firefighters found oxygen equipment in the home and suspected that it may have caused the fire, Merritt said. Otherwise, the fire did not appear suspicious.

The final cause of the fire will be determined later by investigators, Merritt said. Further details were not immediately available.