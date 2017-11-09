Woman dies three days after vehicle strikes building in Lockport

A 21-year-old woman died Sunday, three days after she was injured when a vehicle left the road and crashed into a building in southwest suburban Lockport.

Ashley Miller was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road in the 800 block of Princeton Avenue in Lockport about 2:40 p.m. Nov. 2, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

Miller, a Joliet resident, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where she died at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday, and preliminary results found she died of multiple injuries due to the crash.

The Will County sheriff’s office is investigating.