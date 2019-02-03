Woman dies weeks after being struck by vehicle in Belmont Heights

A 77-year-old woman died Saturday from injuries she suffered weeks ago when she was hit by a vehicle in Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.

Ana Fernandez was crossing the street about 10:20 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 7600 block of West Addison Street when she was struck by a vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

Fernandez died on Saturday from complications from the injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Fernandez was issued two citations for failing to reduce speed and failing to yield for a pedestrian, police said. Fernandez lived about a block away from the crash.