Woman dragged as person steals her van in Little Village

A 63-year-old woman was injured Friday night when someone jumped into her van and drove off in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9:25 p.m., the woman was loading the rear of her van in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road when an unknown male person entered the driver’s seat and sped off, according to Chicago Police.

The woman held on to the rear door and was dragged a few feet, police said.

She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, police said.