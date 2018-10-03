Woman fatally stabbed, body stashed behind abandoned West Side building: police

A woman who was found dead with stab wounds late Wednesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood is believed to have been killed by a person she was arguing with, according to a statement from Chicago police.

At 9:28 p.m., the woman was with a male of an unknown age inside an abandoned building in the 4500 block of West Adams, police said. As a disagreement between them flared up, he proceeded to stab her and then stash the body in the backyard.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The death was not immediately confirmed by the Cook County medical examiner’s office late Wednesday.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death was scheduled for Thursday, and Area North detectives were investigating the homicide.

