Woman fatally stabbed in Englewood robbery

A woman was stabbed and killed Sunday evening during a robbery in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:50 p.m., an unknown person robbed and stabbed the 35- to 45-year-old woman in the abdomen in the 1500 block of West 61st Street, Chicago police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she pronounced dead at 7:12 p.m., police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death or the woman’s identity.

Area South detectives were investigating.