Woman fatally stabs man, 36, in Humboldt Park

A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death during a domestic-related incident Friday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:43 a.m., the 36-year-old man was arguing with her by the door of an apartment in the 800 block of North Harding, according to Chicago police. She stabbed him in the chest and he died in front of the entranceway.

Officers took the woman into custody afterward, police said, and believe the slaying “appears to be domestic-related.” Area North detectives were investigating.