Woman fatally struck by car while crossing street in Park Ridge

A Park Ridge woman died after she was hit by a car Wednesday evening while crossing a street in the northwest suburb.

Bina Chowdhury, 42, was walking west across Potter Road north of Farrell Avenue at 6:13 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound Mazda 3, according to Park Ridge police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Passersby administered emergency first aid before paramedics arrived to take Chowdhury to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died at 10:53 p.m., authorities said.

The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old Chicago man, was not hurt in the crash and was cooperating with investigators, police said.