Woman fatally struck by CTA train on West Side: police

For the first three months of this year, the CTA provided 52.7 million L rides — down 3.7 percent from 54.7 million in the same period last year. | Sun-Times files

A woman was fatally struck by a CTA train Sunday night at the Cicero Green Line stop on the West Side, according to police.

The unidentified woman was hit by the train about 9:30 p.m., Chicago Police said. Witnesses told police she was standing on the platform when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances of the death.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.