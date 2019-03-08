Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Burnham

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in south suburban Burnham.

Candace Alligood, 51, was hit by the vehicle about 7:35 a.m. in the 13800 block of South Brainard Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m.

An autopsy released Friday found that Alligood died from multiple injuries she suffered from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Burnham police did not respond to a request for details on Friday.