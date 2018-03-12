Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Des Plaines

A 54-year-old woman died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Quanellis Stinnette was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m. at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge from complications of injuries she suffered from being struck by a vehicle in the 9300 block of Ballard Road in Des Plaines, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She lived in the block where she was struck, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Des Plaines police were not immediately available to provide additional information about the crash Monday afternoon.