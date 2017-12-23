Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Glenview

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in north suburban Glenview.

Tasha Franklin, 43, was standing behind a vehicle stopped in the roadway shortly after 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Sanders Road, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Sanders, according to Glenview police.

Franklin, who lived in Northbrook, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.