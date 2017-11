Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Woodridge

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening in west suburban Woodridge, police said.

The woman was struck at 7:49 p.m. on the north side of the intersection of Route 53 and High Trail Drive, according to Woodridge police.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over and helped officers, police said.

The woman was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where she died, police said.

No citations have been issued as police continue to investigate.