Woman fends off would-be robber in Brighton Park

A woman fought off a would-be robber late Thursday as she was parking her car in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 11:10 p.m., the 35-year-old woman was parking in her garage in the 4400 block of South Francisco Avenue when a male person approached her and said he was robbing her, Chicago Police said. The person implied he had a weapon.

The woman resisted and began to yell, police said. The would-be robber then ran away.