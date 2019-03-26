Woman followed into restroom by unknown male in the Loop

Police were called to a building in the Loop Monday night after a woman was allegedly harassed by a man in the lobby restroom.

About 10:35 p.m., the woman, 20, was on the phone in the lobby of a building in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue when an unknown male came up and tried to talk to her, Chicago police said. Feeling uncomfortable, the woman stayed on the phone and went to the women’s restroom.

The male followed her into the restroom and began to shake the door of the stall she was in, demanding she open it, police said. The woman stayed on the phone and the man left the scene.

The male was described as wearing an army green coat with fur around the hood, khaki pants and burgundy shoes, according to police.

No one was injured, police said. No one is in custody.