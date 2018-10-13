Woman found beaten, critically injured, in her home in South Chicago

A woman was found beaten and laying in a pool of blood inside her home early Saturday in South Chicago.

The 55-year-old was found by a neighbor who lived downstairs at 4:02 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police.

She had suffered blunt force trauma to her head and body. She was laying in a pool of blood and a metal object was found near her body, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with skull fractures and a broken arm. She was in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.