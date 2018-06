Woman found dead after fall from balcony in South Loop: police

Police are investigating the death of a woman who fell from a balcony Wednesday night in the South Loop.

The 46-year-old woman fell from a fourth floor balcony onto the sidewalk at 10:19 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Wabash, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.