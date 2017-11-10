Woman found dead after Harvey fire, police suspect homicide

Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a house fire early Wednesday in south suburban Harvey.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to the house fire in the 14800 block of Leavitt Avenue, according to city spokesman Sean Howard.

Within 15 minutes of firefighters’ arrival, the woman was found in the rear of the home, he said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard said the woman may have suffered a gunshot wound or blunt force trauma to the head and foul play was “definitely” suspected.

“It doesn’t appear she died in the fire, we’re looking at a homicide,” he said.

The house blaze was extinguished in about an hour, Howard said. No other injuries were reported.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality. The Harvey Police Department investigation is ongoing.