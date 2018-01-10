Woman found dead after Hyde Park fire identified

Authorities have identified a woman found dead more than a month ago in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Faye Yates, 68, was found dead after the fire Dec. 7 in the 5400 block of South Cornell, according to the Chicago Fire Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She lived in the same block.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 5 a.m. in the seven-story apartment building, according to CFD Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco. The fire was contained to the seventh floor apartment and was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Yates was found near the couch in the apartment’s living room and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy did not rule on her cause and manner of death pending further studies.

No other injuries were reported and no foul play was suspected, authorities said.