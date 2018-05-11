Woman found dead in backyard in Chicago Lawn

A woman was found dead in the backyard of a home Friday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, thought to be between 30 and 40 years old, was found unresponsive about 7 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Maplewood, according to Chicago Police.

A police source said the home’s resident called 911 after going outside and seeing the woman in his yard.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. There were no apparent signs of trauma.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.