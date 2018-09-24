Woman found dead in garbage truck on South Side identified

Authorities have identified a woman found dead in a garbage truck earlier this month on the border of the Longwood Manor and Brainerd neighborhoods on the South Side.

At 11:27 a.m. Sept. 10, a Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker was dumping a garbage can into the garbage truck when he saw the woman’s body among the dumped garbage in the 500 block of West 95th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office has identified her as 34-year-old Reo Renee Holyfield. She lived in the North Branch neighborhood on the North Side.

An autopsy did not rule on the cause and manner of Holyfield’s death pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said. Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.