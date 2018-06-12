Woman found dead in Lawndale identified as missing 26-year-old

The body of a woman found dead last week in the Lawndale neighborhood has been identified as a missing 26-year-old woman.

Shantieya Smith, 26, was last seen on May 25 in the 1600 block of South Central Park, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Smith was found dead Thursday just two blocks away in the 1800 block of South Central Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A ruling on the cause and manner of her death has not been made pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.