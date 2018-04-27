Woman found dead in shopping cart in Chatham identified

Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in a shopping cart being pushed by an elderly woman Saturday evening in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Officers responded to a well-being check at 7:53 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Calumet and found an elderly woman pushing a shopping cart with the body of 75-year-old Susan Louis Foster inside, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. No charges had been filed as of Friday morning.

An autopsy did not rule on the cause and manner of Foster’s death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.