Woman found dead in South Chicago home in November was strangled: authorities

Investigators have determined that a woman found dead last year inside a South Chicago home was strangled.

Sheila Burgess, 57, was found unresponsive with signs of trauma about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 30 inside a home in the 8800 block of South Burley, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Burgess, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:45 a.m., authorities said.

An autopsy did not initially rule on her cause and manner of death, but investigators have since determined she died from strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday.

Area South detectives are investigating.