Woman found dead near abandoned property in West Pullman

A woman was found dead Tuesday morning behind an abandoned property in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The woman, thought to be between 35 and 45 years old, was found dead at 9:11 a.m. in the rear of an abandoned property in the 11800 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.