Woman found dead with several gunshot wounds inside Roseland alley: police

Chicago police investigate the scene where a woman was shot and killed, Friday morning, in the 10700 block of South Eberhart Avenue, in the Pullman neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A woman was discovered fatally shot Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

At 2:35 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 10700 block of South Eberhart found her inside an alley with several gunshot wounds in her chest, according to Chicago police.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatality.

Police said a white truck was seen speeding away from the scene.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.