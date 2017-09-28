Woman found guilty of punching man outside Kane County courtroom

A 32-year-old woman found guilty of punching a man outside a Kane County courtroom last year faces up to a year in jail.

A jury took just 16 minutes Tuesday to convict Maria D. Tena-Guzman of misdemeanor domestic battery, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On May 25, 2016, Tena-Guzman and the victim were in Courtroom 211 at the Kane County Judicial Center in west suburban St. Charles, and Tena-Guzman left the courtroom first, prosecutors said.

When the victim left the courtroom, Tena-Guzman screamed and lunged at him, then punched him in the back with a closed fist, prosecutors said. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Tena-Guzman, an Aurora resident, faces up to one year in jail when she is sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, prosecutors said. She remains free on bond.