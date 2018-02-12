Woman found in Back of Yards is Cook County’s 19th cold death this season

A woman who died from cold exposure Saturday morning in the Southwest Side Back of Yards neighborhood marks Chicago’s 19th cold-related death this season.

About 10:35 a.m., a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive in the 4800 block of South Oakley, Chicago Police and the Cook Country Medical Examiner’s Office said. She was found laying in the snow on railroad property.

The woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:04 p.m., authorities said.

She didn’t appear to be injured, police said.

An autopsy Sunday found she died from cold exposure and hypothermia, with hypertension and cardiovascular disease as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Eighteen other cold-related deaths have been reported in Cook County since Oct. 23, 2017.