Woman found outside Palos Park home is Cook County’s 21st cold death this season

A woman found dead Monday morning outside her southwest suburban home is the 21st cold-related death in Cook County this season.

A family member who went to check on 90-year-old Doris Lovgren about 10:50 a.m. found her dead outside her home in the 7900 block of West 127th Place in Palos Park, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s offices. Foul play did not appear to be involved in her death.

An autopsy found Lovgren died of cardiovascular disease with probable cold exposure listed as a contributing factor, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

At least 20 other cold-related deaths have been reported in Cook County since Oct. 23, 2017, according to records maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. There were at least 27 cold-related deaths reported last winter.