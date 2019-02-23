Woman found shot to death on Austin sidewalk: police

The body of a woman was found with several gunshot wounds early Saturday in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

Officers arrived at 12:25 a.m. to the 5300 block of West Iowa in response to gunfire detected by ShotSpotter technology, according to Chicago police. They discovered a woman lying on the sidewalk next to an alleyway entrance.

She had multiple gunshot wounds in her head, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one is in custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.