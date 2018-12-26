Charges pending after woman found dead in Far South Side trash can

Charges were pending against someone in connection to a woman found stabbed to death in a garbage can Monday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 1:50 p.m., Betty Wallace, 67, was found unresponsive in an alley in the 10800 block of South Prospect, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She lived a few blocks away in the East Beverly neighborhood, authorities said.

An autopsy on Tuesday found Wallace died of multiple sharp force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Wednesday night that a person was arrested in connection to the death and that charges were pending.