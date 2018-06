Woman found strangled in Fernwood neighborhood garage

A woman in her 40s was found strangled in a garage Tuesday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Her body was found about 8:30 a.m. inside a garage in the first block of West 104th Street, according to Chicago Police.

An autopsy Wednesday found she was strangled and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her identity has not been released.

Area South detectives were investigating.