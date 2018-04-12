Woman grabbed by neck, stabbed while walking to Fullerton Red Line station

A woman was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly on April 10 while walking to the Fullerton Red Line station | Google Streetview

A 21-year-old woman was grabbed by a man and stabbed repeatedly Tuesday night while walking to the Fullerton CTA Red Line station in the Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood on the North Side.

The woman was walking eastbound toward the station when a man she did not know grabbed her by the neck from behind at 10:53 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Webster Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The man then stabbed her multiple times in her upper body, police said.

The man did not say a word to the woman, and she was not aware that she was being followed, police said.

After the attack the man ran off eastbound. He was described as a 5-foot-9 man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black baggy pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.