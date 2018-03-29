Woman grazed by 4 bullets in Marquette Park

A woman suffered four graze wounds about 12:15 a.m. March 29 in the 3200 block of West 65th Place. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times.

A woman suffered four graze wounds early Thursday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 39-year-old woman was walking into a building when someone inside a black sedan fired shots about 12:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 65th Place, Chicago Police said.

The woman suffered three graze wounds to her right leg and one to her left leg, police said.

She was taken to Advocate Christ medical Center in good condition, police said.

Police believe the shots were fired by two males. Area Central detectives are investigating.