Woman grazed by bullet in Canaryville

A woman was shot late Wednesday in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the 22-year-old was entering a home in the 700 block of West 48th Place when a gray or silver vehicle pulled up in front of the building and someone inside shouted gang slogans, according to Chicago Police.

Shots were then fired in the woman’s direction, police said. She suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.