Woman grazed by bullet in East Chatham

A woman was grazed by a bullet Monday night in the East Chatham neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 39-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain about 11:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a graze wound to her face, police said.

She refused medical treatment by paramedics and was not taken to a hospital.

Area South detectives were investigating.