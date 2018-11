Woman grazed by bullet in Englewood

A woman was grazed by a bullet Sunday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old suffered a graze wound to her body at 2:27 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Shields Avenue, according to Chicago police.

It was unclear what she was doing at the time of the incident or where on her body she was wounded.

She was taken to St. Bernards Hospital where she was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.