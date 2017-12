Woman grazed by bullet while sitting in car in Englewood

A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 1:34 p.m., the 32-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the 6400 block of South Parnell when a male fired shots at her from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a graze wound to the left arm and drove herself to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. Her condition was stabilized.