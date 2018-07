Woman grazed by bullets in Oakland alley

A woman was wounded Monday night in a shooting in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing in an alley when she heard shots and felt pain at 10:53 p.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered graze wounds to her left hand and her face, police said.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital where her condition had stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.