Woman grazed in Homan Square drive-by shooting

A woman was shot Wednesday in the 3300 block of West Harrison. | Google Earth

A woman was shot Wednesday night in a drive-by attack in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 9:20 p.m. when someone opened fire from a passing vehicle in the 3300 block of West Harrison, Chicago Police said.

She was grazed in the foot and was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.