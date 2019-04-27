Woman grazed in Lawndale drive-by

A 26-year-old was injured in a drive-by Saturday in Lawndale.

She was in the backseat of a moving vehicle about 5:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 19th Street when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Chicago police said.

She was grazed in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was arrested, and Area Central detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.