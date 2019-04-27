Our Pledge To You

04/27/2019, 08:14am

Woman grazed in Lawndale drive-by

Chicago Police block off 47th Street near Paulina after a vehicle drove on the sidewalk

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
A 26-year-old was injured in a drive-by Saturday in Lawndale.

She was in the backseat of a moving vehicle about 5:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 19th Street when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Chicago police said.

She was grazed in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was arrested, and Area Central detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Wire

