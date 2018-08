Woman grazed in Logan Square shooting

A woman was grazed by a bullet Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 33-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle at 5:12 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Dickens when she suffered a graze wound to her face, according to Chicago Police.

She transported herself to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.