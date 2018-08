Woman grazed in South Chicago shooting

A woman was grazed in a shooting early Friday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 2:10 a.m., the 24-year-old was standing outside in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue when she was approached by two gunmen, Chicago police said.

They fired several shots and grazed the woman in her neck, police said. She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where her condition stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.