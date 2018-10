Woman grazed by bullet in Washington Park

A 39-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet Thursday night in the Washington park neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was parking her car about 9:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue when a light-colored Audi SUV drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was grazed in her leg and refused medical treatment, according to police. She was in good condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.