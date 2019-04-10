Woman groped in Brighton Park, police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a man who sexually abused a female in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man approached the female, whose age is unknown, just after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West 36th Street, Chicago police said. The man grabbed the female from behind, forced his hand down her shirt and touched her inappropriately.

Police described the man as a 20- to 24-year-old Hispanic male between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6 and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds. He was possibly wearing glasses, a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

